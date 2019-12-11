SF9's Dawon, Kim Jong Min, and more to feature as guests on 'Radio Star'

SF9's Dawon, Kim Jong Min, and more are featuring as guests on 'Radio Star'.



On December 11, MBC's 'Radio Star' revealed Koyote's Kim Jong Min, actor Seo Hyun Chul, Lee Gyu Sung, and SF9's Dawon filmed for the talk show today. According to reports, actor Lee Gyu Sung, who's known for his role in the KBS drama 'When the Camellia Blooms', will especially surprise viewers.



'Radio Star' airs every Wednesday at 11:05PM KST. Stay tuned for updates.