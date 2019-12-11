Actor Jung Won Joong to be forwarded to prosecution after coming to a settlement with car accident victim's family

According to the Gyeonggi Yangpyeong Police on December 11, actor Jung Won Joong who recently became involved in a deadly car accident in October of this year will be forwarded to prosecution some time this week.

Police revealed that the actor was able to come to a full settlement of the deceased victim's family, and as a result, he will be forwarded to prosecution on the charge of violating special accident procedures. Police have concluded that Jung Won Joong's accident was not caused by gross negligence, alcohol use, or violation of traffic laws. After publication of this accident, the city of Yangpyeong is now looking into constructions for new, regulatory traffic lights near the accident's vicinity.

Previously on October 22, actor Jung Won Joon's vehicle collided with a delivery motorcycle driven by a 17-year old male, while turning left at an intersection. The motorcycle driver suffered severe injuries and was transported to the hospital immediately, but passed away before he could be transported via helicopter to another facility.

As a result, actor Jung Won Joong has ultimately also decided to retain his role in the ongoing KBS2 drama, 'Beautiful Love, Wonderful Life'.

