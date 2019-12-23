Rocket Punch currently asking fans to choose between two potential fan club names

Rocket Punch is hard at work naming their official fan club!





On December 23 KST, the group opened voting for the name of their official fan club, sharing the two potential names - 'Ketchy' and 'Rocketdan.' Fans have from December 23 through December 26 to vote for their favorite.





According to the group, 'Ketchy' combines the 'ket' from 'rocket' and the 'chy' from the Korean pronunciation of 'punch.' It also reflects the English word 'catchy,' which means 'attractive' or 'appealing.' 'Ketchy' conveys that Rocket Punch's fans are an indispensable part of them. Meanwhile, 'Rocketdan' is short for 'Rocket Punch's sarang-dan' or, in English, 'love troop.'



Fans can vote for their favorite fan club name through a link found on Rocket Punch's official social media accounts.

Which one do you think will become Rocket Punch's official fandom name?