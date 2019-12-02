Jo Jung Suk, Yoo Yun Suk, Jung Kyung Ho, & more gather for 1st script reading of new drama by Shin PD of 'Reply' series

Shin Won Ho PD of tvN's greatest hit series including 'Reply 1997', 'Reply 1994', 'Reply 1988', and 'Prison Playbook' has gathered together a star team for his next big project!

The upcoming tvN drama 'The Wise Life of a Doctor' (literal translation) or 'Doctor Playbook' (following the title format of 'Prison Playbook') by producer Shin Won Ho and scriptwriter Lee Woo Jung is set to air some time in March of next year. The drama simply tells the real stories of individuals who go to work each day at a hospital.



During the cast and crew's first script reading, the drama's lead cast members including Jo Jung Suk, Kim Dae Myung, Jung Kyung Ho, Yoo Yun Suk, an Jeon Mi Do tested their chemistry as a group of 'Class of 1999' med-school mates for the first time. The 5 stars were also joined by veteran actress Kim Hae Sook as well as Jung Moon Sung, Shin Hyun Bin, Choi Young Joon, and more, resulting in a perfect atmosphere for another successful hit series.

Check out stills from the cast's first script reading set below, while you wait for tvN's 'The Wise Life of a Doctor' to premiere in 2020!

