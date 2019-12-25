Red Velvet achieve a certified all-kill with 'Psycho'!

Red Velvet's comeback title track "Psycho", from their recently released repackaged album 'The ReVe Festival - Finale', has officially achieved a certified all-kill via Korea's iChart!

As of December 25 at approximately 3:30 PM KST, Red Velvet's "Psycho" is #1 on realtime as well as daily song charts on Melon, Genie, Bugs, Soribada, and FLO, also bumping the track to #1 on the realtime iChart.

The only other fellow SM Entertainment artist to have achieved a certified all-kill on the iChart this past year was Girls' Generation's Taeyeon. Congratulations, Red Velvet!