16

3

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 31 minutes ago

Red Velvet achieve a certified all-kill with 'Psycho'!

AKP STAFF

Red Velvet's comeback title track "Psycho", from their recently released repackaged album 'The ReVe Festival - Finale', has officially achieved a certified all-kill via Korea's iChart!

As of December 25 at approximately 3:30 PM KST, Red Velvet's "Psycho" is #1 on realtime as well as daily song charts on Melon, Genie, Bugs, Soribada, and FLO, also bumping the track to #1 on the realtime iChart. 

The only other fellow SM Entertainment artist to have achieved a certified all-kill on the iChart this past year was Girls' Generation's Taeyeon. Congratulations, Red Velvet!

  1. Red Velvet
7 2,419 Share 84% Upvoted

1

TripleA82 pts 27 minutes ago 0
27 minutes ago

Wow! Congratulations!

Share

0

loldoyouknowbts210 pts 7 minutes ago 0
7 minutes ago

Congrats RV!

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND