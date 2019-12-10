'Produce 101' season 2 trainee Jung Dong Soo talks about vote-rigging scandal

'Produce 101' season 2 trainee Jung Dong Soo talked about the Mnet series' vote-rigging scandal.



On the December 10th episode of 'Access Showbiz Tonight', Jung Dong Soo revealed how he felt when he heard about the controversy, stating, "To be honest, I just thought that what was brewing had finally blown. I was disappointed to hear that how much we worked hard competing with each other didn't matter."



He continued, "I felt that I was used. All of us. It wasn't that we wanted to achieve anything by relying on our peers in the program. We had the pure heart that we wanted to become amazing singers. There weren't any contestants who would step on each other by doing something wrong."





Another trainee who participated on season 1 commented, "When I heard that there was vote-rigging, I honestly thought, 'How did this trainee make it in?' If a trainee actually lost the opportunity because of the rigging, I'd feel so wronged. I think that it's a sad truth that can't be compensated for by anything."



