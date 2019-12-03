Police will not be performing autopsy on the late SURPRISE U actor Cha In Ha, per his family's wishes

According to Seoul's Suseo police station on December 4, the late actor Cha In Ha's family has asked the police not to perform an autopsy.

Back on December 3, SURPRISE U member/actor Cha In Ha (27, real name Lee Jae Ho) was discovered dead in his home by his manager. One representative from the Suseo police station informed press, "We do not have any specific details to share regarding Cha In Ha's passing. We will not be performing an autopsy, per his family's wishes. No will or final message was discovered at his home. We do not have any information to give regarding his cause of death."



The late actor's label Fantagio also stated, "Per the family's wishes, the funeral will be held privately and quietly," and asked the public to refrain from any speculative posts or rumors, to pay respects to the family of the deceased.



Meanwhile, Cha In Ha debuted as a member of Fantagio's actor group SURPRISE U in 2017. He has appeared in dramas such as 'Temperature of Love', 'Wok of Love', 'First, Clean Passionately', 'The Banker', and more. Most recently, he was appearing in MBC's new Wed-Thurs drama series 'Love With Flaws'.



Rest in peace, Cha In Ha.