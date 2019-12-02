Play M Boys' Lim Ji Min announces his 2nd single comeback with a teaser scheduler

Former 'The Fan' contestant and Play M Boys member Lim Ji Min is returning this month with his 2nd solo single album!

According to the newly released teaser scheduler below, Lim Ji Min will kick off promotional content for his 2nd single album comeback this December 5 with his 1st concept photo. Fans can look forward to a series of comeback teasers including a highlight medley, MV teaser, and more in the following week, leading up to the full release of Lim Ji Min's 2nd single album 'Youth' on December 11 at 6 PM KST!

Meanwhile, Lim Ji Min made his official solo debut in May of this year, with his 1st single album 'MINI'. Did you like Lim Ji Min's solo debut earlier this year?