NCT and WayV's Lucas will make you swoon with his flawless visuals on the cover of 'Nylon China' magazine!

Dressed in a variety of sleek, luxurious 'Burberry' fashion styles, Lucas oozed handsome charisma for his solo pictorial, titled 'Lucas, The Luminator'. During his interview, Lucas talked about his role to make others smile when they see him, delivering positive energy through his words.

Check out some of his preview cuts below!