10

4

News
Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Netizens discuss their favorite idols with trendy blue hair

AKP STAFF

Netizens discussed their favorite idols with blue hair!

It appears that electric blue is one of the hottest hair colors of this year. With many celebrities pulling it off, a netizen made a compilation with striking images of blue-haired male and female idols.

Of these idols below, which one is your favorite that makes you say, "that one with the blue hair" on stage?

[Female Idols]


MAMAMOO's Whee In

Red Velvet's Wendy

TWICE's Dahyun

IU

IZ*ONE's Ahn Yoo Jin

AOA's Seolhyun

TWICE's Jungyeon

GFriend's Eunha

[Male Idols]

Golden Child's Tag

GOT7's Youngjae

TOMORROW x TOGETHER's Yeonjun

Super Junior's Kyuhyun

EXO's Kai

NCT's Doyoung

AB6IX's Donghyun

ONEUS's Lee Geon Hee

BTS's V

UP10TION's Lee Jin Hyuk

NCT's Jisung

Any other idols with this hairstyle that you can think of?

  1. Seolhyun
  2. V
  3. Kai
  4. Eunha
  5. Youngjae (GOT7)
  6. IU
  7. Whee In
  8. misc.
  9. Jisung
  10. Doyoung
  11. ONEUS
  12. Wendy
  13. Kyuhyun
  14. Jungyeon
  15. Dahyun
  16. TXT
  17. Lee Jin Hyuk
12 2,853 Share 71% Upvoted

1

Dumbuya_Isatou828 pts 27 minutes ago 0
27 minutes ago

V with blue hair is everything...

Share

0

Mya400348 pts 14 minutes ago 0
14 minutes ago

Yeonjun, Eunha and Wheein look really good with dark blue hair.

But now... that shade of blue for Yujin is a big no no lol, but light blue is always harder to pull off than dark blue.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

BTS, V
BTS' V shares why BTS flies private
22 hours ago   77   99,842
MAMAMOO, Whee In, Solar, Moon Byul, Hwa Sa
Queen of Queen - Mamamoo stage collection
19 hours ago   2   1,079

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND