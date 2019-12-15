Netizens discuss their favorite idols with trendy blue hair

Netizens discussed their favorite idols with blue hair!

It appears that electric blue is one of the hottest hair colors of this year. With many celebrities pulling it off, a netizen made a compilation with striking images of blue-haired male and female idols.

Of these idols below, which one is your favorite that makes you say, "that one with the blue hair" on stage?

[Female Idols]





MAMAMOO's Whee In

Red Velvet's Wendy

TWICE's Dahyun

IU

IZ*ONE's Ahn Yoo Jin

AOA's Seolhyun

TWICE's Jungyeon

GFriend's Eunha

[Male Idols]

Golden Child's Tag

GOT7's Youngjae

TOMORROW x TOGETHER's Yeonjun

Super Junior's Kyuhyun

EXO's Kai

NCT's Doyoung

AB6IX's Donghyun

ONEUS's Lee Geon Hee

BTS's V

UP10TION's Lee Jin Hyuk

NCT's Jisung

Any other idols with this hairstyle that you can think of?