Netizens discuss their favorite idols with trendy blue hair

Netizens discussed their favorite idols with blue hair!
It appears that electric blue is one of the hottest hair colors of this year. With many celebrities pulling it off, a netizen made a compilation with striking images of blue-haired male and female idols.
Of these idols below, which one is your favorite that makes you say, "that one with the blue hair" on stage?
[Female Idols]
MAMAMOO's Whee In
Red Velvet's Wendy
TWICE's Dahyun
IZ*ONE's Ahn Yoo Jin
AOA's Seolhyun
TWICE's Jungyeon
GFriend's Eunha
[Male Idols]
Golden Child's Tag
GOT7's Youngjae
TOMORROW x TOGETHER's Yeonjun
Super Junior's Kyuhyun
EXO's Kai
NCT's Doyoung
AB6IX's Donghyun
ONEUS's Lee Geon Hee
BTS's V
UP10TION's Lee Jin Hyuk
NCT's Jisung
Any other idols with this hairstyle that you can think of?
Log in to comment