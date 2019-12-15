Baby V.O.X's Shin Eun Jin reveals shocking face-to-face encounter with a malicious commenter

K-Pop's first generation idol Baby V.O.X's Shim Eun Jin talked about a past encounter with a malicious commenter.

On the December 15th installment of 'SBS Special', actress Shim Eun Jin revealed her experience as an idol who received countless 'hate comments' while promoting as Baby V.O.X. She revealed that Baby V.O.X. was the first group ever to appear on the 9 o'clock national news as a topic for online malicious comments.

"Baby V.O.X. was the icon of malicious comments," shared Shim Eun Jin. "Things still have not changed."



The idol-turned-actress also shared a shocking moment in which a malicious commenter was present at the police station. "[The commenter] was sitting right in front of me," shared Shim Eun Jin. "She was startled when she first saw me, but soon afterwards, she began to laugh. While leaving the station, she even waved at me and said, 'Bye unnie!'"

"In real life, you can't tell the difference between a malicious commenter and an ordinary person. Until the very end, [the malicious commenter] said to me, 'Unnie, take good care!'"

During the show, Shim Eun Jin also confessed that she even received threats on the streets and picked up raw eggs and letters written by blood. She revealed that over a span of three years, she had received about 1000 malicious comments.

