Netizens are amazed at Chanyeol's thoughtful gifts for fans on his birthday

Netizens are wowing at Chanyeol's sweet gifts for his fans.

Recently, EXO's Chanyeol celebrated his own 27th birthday with his fans in Korea! For the lucky attendees, the idol gave out a wealth of thoughtful gifts that he arranged by himself.

The items include Acqua di Parma's hand lotion, a brand he promotes as the model:

bead bracelets (for 100 fans chosen randomly) that he crafted over a span of three months:

and framed puzzles that he completed while enjoying his pastime:

He also included stickers with the bracelets and mentioned that there were many extras that he could give out. The puzzles, with themes ranging from Disney pictures to Japanese animation, all have Chanyeol's signature and messages written on the back.

In regards to the bracelets, Chanyeol mentioned that he always wanted to make them after seeing one of his stylists' creations. Apologizing for its limited amount, he confessed that the time it took to make them was a lot longer than he expected. According to the attendees, he said, "I'm sorry to those of you who have gotten some of the first few I made -- they probably already have flimsy strings, haha."

Not to mention the amount of cost for these presents, fans regarded these gifts as extremely thoughtful and meaningful. In the past, several of other idols have also been generous with their gifts for fans, most famous of them including Hyuna, Yubin, Jennie, and more.

How sweet!