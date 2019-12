MONSTA X will be appearing on 'Live with Kelly and Ryan'!

The popular K-pop group will be performing their new single "Middle of the Night". The boys have been making their rounds on US daytime shows and it looks like this will be their latest appearance!

“Live with Kelly and Ryan” airs weekday mornings across the United States in national syndication. Make sure to tune in tomorrow, December 12th, to catch a glimpse of MONSTA X performing!