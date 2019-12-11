6

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 21 minutes ago

EXO take home the 1st place trophy on the final episode of 'Show Champion' of 2019

On December 11, MBC Music's 'Show Champion' bid viewers goodbye for a short while with its final broadcast of 2019!

Performers of the night on this episode of 'Show Champion' included Kim Se Jung, LIMITLESS, CIX, Golden Child, ASTRO, Cosmic Girls, 1Team, and more. 

As for this week's 'Champion song', the nominees were EXO with "Obsession", MAMAMOO with "Hip", ASTRO with "Blue Flame", AOA with "Come See Me", and IU with "Blueming". In the end, EXO were declared the 1st place winners on the final episode of 'Show Champion' in 2019!

As EXO did not perform on this episode of 'Show Champion', MC Kim Shin Young relayed, "I will deliver this trophy next year." Congratulations, EXO!

zkzsks181 pts 14 minutes ago
14 minutes ago

Congrats EXO!! Thy win without performing 👏

