'BLACKPINK Bus' runs around Seoul demanding action from YG

A 'BLACKPINK Bus' is driving around Seoul.

A bus displaying an LED display with demands from BLINKs is running around Seoul, Mapo-gu Hapjeong-dong, where the YG Entertainment building is. The LED demands that YG Entertainment gives BLACKPINK at least 2 comebacks a year, releases the promised solo projects, lets them go on various broadcasts and variety shows, and lets them attend end-of-the-year shows.

So far, BLACKPINK has had no comebacks since 'Kill This Love' in April this year. Even though Yang Hyun Suk had promised a solo song for Rosé, Jisoo, and Lisa after Jennie's "SOLO", there is no news on that either.

Do you think this will help?