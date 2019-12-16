23

Posted by jennywill

'BLACKPINK Bus' runs around Seoul demanding action from YG

A 'BLACKPINK Bus' is driving around Seoul.

A bus displaying an LED display with demands from BLINKs is running around Seoul, Mapo-gu Hapjeong-dong, where the YG Entertainment building is. The LED demands that YG Entertainment gives BLACKPINK at least 2 comebacks a year, releases the promised solo projects, lets them go on various broadcasts and variety shows, and lets them attend end-of-the-year shows.

So far, BLACKPINK has had no comebacks since 'Kill This Love' in April this year. Even though Yang Hyun Suk had promised a solo song for RoséJisoo, and Lisa after Jennie's "SOLO", there is no news on that either.

Do you think this will help?

girl-groupstan157 pts 48 minutes ago 1
48 minutes ago

Still wondering how after everything blinks done yg remains silent...

desikpoplover106 pts 46 minutes ago 1
46 minutes ago

When I Saw blackpink bus got excited and immediately though release date release date, unfortunately, no.

