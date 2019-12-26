MC Mong's comment towards a fan on Instagram sparks online outrage

MC Mong's comment towards a fan on Instagram has sparked online outrage.

MC Mong alluded that he recently won an award and made a post with the caption: "They said they're giving me an award. When I did "Did You Miss Me" they gave me an award. Should I gather the courage? For now, I told them I wouldn't perform. I'm contemplating. This good news but I'm scared. And I don't know what to say. Merry Christmas everyone."





A Fan replied to the post: "I wish you wouldn't go." MC Mong then responded: "Are you an antifan? lol"

The fan then went to reply to the message saying: "Why are you doing this? I'm not an anti but a fan that liked you from a young age and followed you for a long time. There are many who are criticizing you but there are also people who see you with new eyes. Isn't it hard to see the bad articles and negative comments online about you? I'm happy just seeing you with a good album and a good concert and I said this because I hoped you wouldn't suffer again but why are you like this?"

The capture of the conversation has sparked overall outrage amongst netizens, who already had a bad opinion of him due to his military service evasion scandal, stating:

"His attitude isn't right."

"Now he's a person who is making fans into antis..."

"No matter how hard you try to hide it, your real personality is hard to hide."

Do you think netizens are overreacting?