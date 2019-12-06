Kim Jae Hwan bares his sophisticated side in next comeback teaser image for 'Moment'

4

Wanna One member/solo artist Kim Jae Hwan has dropped another 'Day' version teaser image for his 2nd mini album, 'Moment'!

In this 'Day' version teaser image, Kim Jae Hwan gives a glimpse of a different side to him than the lazy, sleepy mood of yesterday's cut. Dressed entirely in black, the solo artist bares a sophisticated side to him not yet seen before in his solo promotions, exciting fans. 

Meanwhile, Kim Jae Hwan will be returning this December 12 at 6 PM KST with his 2nd mini album, 'Moment'. 

