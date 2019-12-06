On December 6, Mnet's latest idol survival program 'World Klass' aired its final episode, live.

During this episode, worldwide viewers helped to determine the final 10 debuting members of Mnet's new global male idol group, TOO.

[SPOILERS AHEAD]

First, the top x members of TOO were selected based on votes from fans from over 90 different countries, worldwide. The trainee who received the highest number of votes, ranking in 1st place was J.You, maintaining his 1st place rank for the past 10 weeks.

The 2nd place member was Chan, joining TOO as the group's dancer and rapper. Finally, 3rd place went to Hanjun - the final rank to be determined solely by fans' votes from before the live broadcast.

The next 3 members of the group were chosen by combining viewers' votes from before the broadcast, as well as live votes sent in via text messaging. In 4th place came Woonggi, who burst into tears when his name was called. 5th place went to Kyungho, followed by 6th place, Dongkwang.





Last, but not least, the remaining 4 members of TOO were selected solely by live votes sent in by viewers via text messaging. 7th place went to Jerome, 8th place went to Chihoon, and 9th place went to Minsu.



And the 10th and final spot of TOO went to... Jisu! You can check out clips of the TOO members during the competition's finale broadcast, below! Congratulations to the winners! Meanwhile, TOO will be making their official debut in early 2020.



