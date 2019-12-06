Check out variety show brand values for the month of December

From November 5 through December 6, 2019, the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation released brand value rankings of TV variety programs, after analyzing big data of approximately 50 titles.

Coming in 1st place once again was MBC's Friday night series 'I Live Alone', with a total of 9,440,426 points. SBS's 'My Ugly Duckling' came in 2nd place with a close 8,980,851 points, followed by JTBC's 'Knowing Brothers' in 3rd place after earning 8,302,157 points. TV Chosun's dating reality series 'Love's Flavor' season 2 came in 4th place, with a total of 7,431,128 points.



From 5th through 10th place are, in order: 'Flavor of Wife', 'Happy Together', 'Radio Star', 'New Journey To The West', 'Superman Is Back', and 'Hangout With Yoo'.