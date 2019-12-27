KBS issues official apology to A Pink and their fans for broadcast error during '2019 Gayo Daechukjae'

On December 28, the head producer of the '2019 KBS Gayo Daechukjae' personally relayed an official statement of apology via media outlets for the broadcast error involving girl group A Pink.

Read KBS's statement below:

"I would like to sincerely apologize to A Pink and their fans for the fact that the group was not able to complete their performance yesterday as planned.



I do not know how to comfort the damaged hearts of the members and the fans for this error which came completely due to our mistake, when the members must have practiced day and night despite their busy year-end schedules, in order to showcase a great stage to their fans. I also want to apologize to the staff members of A Pink who worked hard for the stage.



Yesterday, camera rehearsals were delayed by over an hour due to a problem with some video equipment attached to the ceiling. Inevitably, I ordered that portions of the camera rehearsals be discontinued after receiving the request from the production crew, in order to ensure safety on stage and also not to delay the audience's entrance further.



It's true that the error which occurred during A Pink's stage was a simple mistake on our staff's behalf, but the responsibility falls on me as the occurrence would not have happened if I had ensured more proper preparations. I will make sure to look over each of the steps which went wrong and compose a means to prevent this from happening again.



Once again, I bow my head in deep apology to A Pink and their fans."

Back on December 27, the '2019 KBS Gayo Daechukjae' came under fire for cutting off A Pink's stage before the group could finish their outro performance, angering fans. It was later revealed that A Pink were unable to attend camera rehearsals earlier that day, and several A Pink fans were also denied proper entrance into the audience.