Kai's unique hair color for 'Obsession' comeback grabs netizens' attention

EXO's Kai has a unique hair color that has caught the attention of netizens.

The star recently changed his hair color ahead of EXO's comeback with their album 'Obsession'. The star was spotted in-person sporting his new blue hairstyle for the premiere of Netflix movie '6 Underground' on December 2.

Netizens have been commenting on Kai's new look stating:

"That hair color only works for him."

"His latest comeback concept is spot on."

"I'm looking forward to seeing him on 'Knowing Brothers'"





