Netizens voice their support for a former idol turned deliveryman

Idol turned delivery man and Taesaja's Kim Hyung Joon has garnered the positive support of former fans and netizens who are cheering him on in his new phase of life.

The former famous idol made headlines after he revealed that he was now working as a delivery man. Netizens have been reacting to this news, stating:

"I enjoyed watching you on 'Sugarman'. Fighting!"

"It's good to see you doing hard but honest work. Rooting for you."

"You're a cool hyung."

"He looks so happy and good looking."

"I heard he's from a wealthy family. It's nice to see him choose sweat, determination, and hard work."

