Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 53 minutes ago

Netizens voice their support for a former idol turned deliveryman

Idol turned delivery man and Taesaja's Kim Hyung Joon has garnered the positive support of former fans and netizens who are cheering him on in his new phase of life.

The former famous idol made headlines after he revealed that he was now working as a delivery man. Netizens have been reacting to this news, stating: 

"I enjoyed watching you on 'Sugarman'. Fighting!"

"It's good to see you doing hard but honest work. Rooting for you."

"You're a cool hyung."

"He looks so happy and good looking."

"I heard he's from a wealthy family. It's nice to see him choose sweat, determination, and hard work."

Demonowl 42 minutes ago
42 minutes ago

Reminds me of Geoffrey Owens. He used to be a star in the Cosbyshow and was “caught” working at trader Joe but kindly and with dignity told the press afterwards that he was not ashamed and that all jobs have value. Stellar people

kpopper2016 4 minutes ago
4 minutes ago

Honestly when I got the notification for this I thought it was Kimchi (AA).

If he likes working as a deliveryman or courier or whatever it's called I'm glad for him. That is a decent and meaningful job, and if he's healthy that's even better. Idols and idol groups don't always stay releant of popular, that seems to be why a lot of them disband, plus being an idol can take a toll on your overall health. You deliver those packages, man. :)

