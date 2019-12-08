JYP Entertainment takes note of TWICE's Nayeon's possible stalker, looking into legal protection

JYP Entertainment has confirmed they are aware of the issue with TWICE's Nayeon's possible stalker.

Back in October, fans tried to notify JYP Entertainment of a stalker by the name of 'Josh', who was vlogging himself trying to find Nayeon in TWICE's dorm, and going to places in Seoul where she might be seen. JYP Entertainment has acknowledged the issue and announced, "Hello, this is JYPE. We are acutely aware of the contents of the alleged stalker that has spread through SNS and community sights. We are currently looking into legal solutions, and in the meantime, we will be taking security precautions for the artist. We are asking for the fans' active reporting on the issue, and will do our best to protect our label artist. Thank you."



Hopefully Nayeon will stay safe.