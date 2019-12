Kim Jae Hwan has released the tracklist for his second mini-album.

'Moment' will have 6 songs including the title song "Need Time", "After Party", "NUNA", "Who Am I", "Paradise" (featuring AB6IX's Park Woo Jin), and "Zzz". Kim Jae Hwan worked on the lyrics for all the songs except "NUNA", and participated in the composing of every song on the second mini-album.

Check out the tracklist below!