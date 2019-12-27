Shin Min Ah makes trending news for her gorgeous posing and flexibility

Shin Min Ah showed off her incredible flexibility in her latest Instagram post and made trending news.

The gorgeous actress uploaded a video to her personal Instagram on December 24th with the caption: "I'm flexible right?" The star is seen showing off her long and lithe figure as she uses diverse poses to capture the camera's attention.

The photos have now made trending news as netizens comment on her beauty, stating:

"Kim Woo Bin is a lucky man."

"I love her because she always looks so bright and happy!"

"I think her visual beats everyone out there."

What do you think of the photos?