Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

JTBC CEO Son Suk Hee to step down from his position as anchor on 'News Room'

JTBC CEO Son Suk Hee will be stepping down from his position as an anchor on JTBC's 'News Room'.

The announcement was made on December 23rd from JTBC's representatives stating: "JTBC's News Room will be going through a large scale generational change starting January 6th. Weekly show 'News Room' Suh Bok Hyun reporter and Ahn Na Kyun announcer will be leading the show, and Son Suk Hee, who has led the main news for 6 years and 4 months will be stepping down from his position and only taking the role of CEO."

According to the announcement, Son Suk Hee's last episode as an anchor will be on January 1st. 

