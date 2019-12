VIXX's Ravi has stated that he has no intention of going into the acting business.

The star appeared on the December 23rd broadcast of 'Lee Joon's Young Street' alongside Ailee as the guests. While talking about their dreams, he was asked if he had any desire to act. Ravi surprisingly replied: "Not at all. It's something that I think I can't do so I want to work hard on what I can do."



