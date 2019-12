BTS's Jimin takes on the top trending hashtags worldwide as fans celebrate the one year anniversary of his release 'Promise'.

Fans are using the hashtags #1YearWithPromise, #ForeverJiminsPromise, #지민아약속1주년축하해 (Congratulations on one year of promise) to celebrate the anniversary of the song's release. Fans have been using Twitter to celebrate, stating:

hobi gifting jimin a personalised promise cd is the type of unconditional love and support one deserves to have in life#1YearWithPromise #PROMISEbyJIMIN pic.twitter.com/R6oNpRqreB — 𝙗♕ (@sinfulparks) December 30, 2019

Congratulations to Jimin!