ITZY'S Lia seen looking uncomfortable in her short outfit at 'KBS Gayo Daechukjae'

Netizens have been criticizing ITZY's stylists as member Lia was seen looking uncomfortable in her short outfit.

The girl group was seen on the red carpet of the '2019 KBS Gayo Daechukjae' looking uncomfortable as she held down her dress while walking in front of cameras. Criticism has been given of the outfit regarding its short length, with comments stating:





"It's winter and so cold. The girls could have looked pretty even if they work winter clothes."

"She looks like she's wrapped in a towel after the bath."

"She looks so uncomfortable with the short length of that skirt."





What do you think?