Heo Ji Woong admits that he needs to change his personality and ask for help when he needs it after going through cancer treatment

Writer Heo Ji Woong admitted that he needed to change his personality after going through cancer treatment.

He appeared on the December 19 broadcast of MBC's 'Secret Reading Society' where he stated he needed to learn how to ask for help. He stated: "During my hardest moments when I thought I was done for, I want to tell those who are going through the same things to become a person who asks for help. It is still a long way from being ruined."



Heo Ji Woon explained that on the night where he was having the hardest time during his treatment, he didn't ask anyone for help and went into it with no one to see him off. He continued, stating: "I can't ask people for help. I don't like people worrying about me. I somehow got through it and survived."

We're glad Heo Ji Woong is doing better now!