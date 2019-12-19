Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for December 8 to December 14

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.

Check out the chart rankings from December 8 to December 14 below!

< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >

1. IU - "Blueming" - 43,146,734 Points

2. Baek Ye Rin - "Square (2017)" - 42,391,107 Points

3. Sung Si Kyung x IU - "First Winter" - 37,819,726 Points

4. Noel - "Late Night" - 35,737,535 Points

5. Davichi - "Dear" - 35,309,688 Points

6. Idina Menzel, AURORA - "Into The Unknown" - 34,415,561 Points

7. Jung Seung Hwan - "My Christmas Wish" - 31,714,615 Points

8. IU - "Love poem" - 30,279,972 Points

9. Damoim x Dingo - "I'mma Do" - 30,024,281 Points

10. MAMAMOO - "HIP" - 29,241,667 Points

< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >

1. Stray Kids - 'Cle _ LEVANTER'

2. Kim Jae Hwan - 'MOMENT'

3. EXO - 'OBSESSION'

4. Park Ji Hoon - '360'

5. CIX - 'Chapter 2. Hello, Strange Place'

6. BoA - 'Starry Night'

7. BTS - 'MAP OF THE SOUL _ PERSONA'

8. Cosmic Girls - 'As You Wish'

9. Seventeen - 'An Ode'

10. ATEEZ - 'TREASURE EP.FIN _ All To Action'





< Top 10 songs sung at Karaoke >

1. Noel - "Late Night"

2. Lim Jae Hyun - "I'm A Little Drunk"

3. Hwang In Wook - "Phocha"



4. Jang Bum Joon - "Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers"

5. Jeon Sang Keun - "I Still Love You A Lot"

6. Hwang In Wook - "Sad Drinking"



7. Paul Kim - "Farewell"

8. H:CODE - "Dream Of You"

9. Monday Kiz - "My Love Has Faded Away"

10. Vibe - "Call Me Back"



Source: Gaon

