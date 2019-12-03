Lee Hyori and Yoo Jae Suk show off their sibling like chemistry on 'You Quiz On the Block'





Yoo Jae Suk made a surprise call to Lee Hyori and her husband Lee Sangsoon, showing off their hilarious sibling-like chemistry.

Yoo Jae Suk and Jo Se Ho met various people on their last trip in 2019 to Jeju Island on tvN’s December 3 broadcast of ‘Yoo Quiz on the Block'.

Yoo Jae Suk, who was eating lunch, decided to call Lee Sangsoon. When Yoo Jae Suk asked what Sangsoon was up to, he was shocked to hear Lee Hyori yell “None of your business!” Yoo Jae Suk asked Sangsoon why he keeps putting their calls on speakerphone and Sangsoon simply replied “It’s fun to tease you hyung” and stated that they were resting at home. Yoo Jae Suk explained that he thought he’d give them a call since he doesn’t know too many people who live on Jeju Island.

Later in the phone call, Hyori made viewers crack up when she told Yoo Jae Suk “Don’t corrupt my husband with your negative influence”.





What do you think of these two's friendship?

