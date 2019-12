'Golden Disc Awards' have announced their first article lineup.

The 34th 'Golden Disc Awards' will take place on January 4th and 5th, with the digital music awards on the 4th and the physical music awards on the 5th. MAMAMOO, Jannabi, TWICE, and Paul Kim have been announced for the 4th, while BTS, Seventeen, and TWICE are announced for the 5th. So far, TWICE is the only group attending both days.



The awards will air on JTBC, JTBC2, and JTBC4 on both days.