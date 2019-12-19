Former KARA member Gyuri posts a cute shot with her boyfriend

Former KARA member Gyuri posted a cute shot with her boyfriend!

The picture was uploaded to the idol turned actress's personal Instagram on December 19th with the caption: "UNICEF Children's Thankful Night."

Gyuri is seen looking gorgeous as always next to her boyfriend Song Ja Ho. The two have been dating and acknowledged the rumors on October 1st. They are said to have connected over the love for art. Many netizens were buzzing about the relationship after it was revealed that Song Ja Ho was 7 years younger than Gyuri.



Congratulations to the happy couple!