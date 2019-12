HINAPIA continued on their good deed for the end of the year.

The girls became Salvation Army red kettle bell ringers at Myungdong, encouraging passersbys to donate. HINAPIA said, "We hope that many people participate so we can give strength to those in need. We pray that your warm help will be used somewhere meaningful."

The girls also worked with the Salvation Army previously by donating all proceeds from their first fanmeeting 'WELCOME TO UTOPIA'.