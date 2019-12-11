0

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF

'Knowing Brothers' members Heechul & Lee Soo Geun to release duet 'White Winter' + ITZY to cameo in their MV!

SMTOWN's next 'Station' x '4 LOVEs for Winter' project will be a remake single titled "White Winter", sung by Super Junior's Heechul and comedian Lee Soo Geun!

The two 'Knowing Brothers' co-stars will be teaming up this December as the project duo 'Space Shorty', remaking a well-known holiday carol "White Winter" by adding a warm, jazzy atmosphere, perfected by the electric piano and electric guitar. 

Furthermore, 'Space Shorty's upcoming "White Winter" MV will feature rookie girl group ITZY as a very special cameo! Fans can look out for all kinds of teaser content leading up to the new single release via 'SM Station's official SNS platforms. 'Space Shorty's 'Station' x '4 LOVEs for Winter' single will be out this December 15 at 6 PM KST!

