D.O spotted at EXO's concert during his break from military service

D.O was spotted by fans at EXO's recent concert!

On December 29, fans were overjoyed to see member D.O enjoying EXO's concert during his break from the military service. Holding up EXO-L's slogan, D.O put on a smile as his eyes were glued to the performances.

He also took many photos with his phone and shied away when EXO members presented him on-screen from the stage. Blending in with the crowd, D.O suggested that the spotlight should be on the EXO members on the stage.



the way he gestured to the cameraman to focus on exo instead pic.twitter.com/v7af2EdRLO — exo's #1 hypeman (@wondeukist) December 29, 2019



About a month ago, D.O also attended the army musical of Xiumin, another EXO member in the army. After seeing D.O at the concert, fans expressed relief and happiness for unexpected reunion of seeing the members together.



Could there be a sweeter winter gift for EXO-Ls?