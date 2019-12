Actor Kim Woo Bin and his bodyguard touched hearts with their warm hug.

The actor held his fanmeeting yesterday on the 8th, his first official outing since his recovery from nasopharyngeal cancer after being diagnosed in 2016. A fan saw Kim Woo Bin and his bodyguard reuniting after the long hiatus, and the two greeted each other with a warm hug.



Glad to see you back, Kim Woo Bin!