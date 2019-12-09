BoA lives a New York City life in teaser for upcoming single 'Starry Night' featuring Crush

BoA is gearing up to release a new song with R&B singer Crush!

On December 10 at midnight KST, SMTOWN released a music video teaser for her upcoming single "Starry Night." In the video, BoA lives a quiet life in New York - jogging by the river, writing down new song lyrics, and working on composing new music in her apartment. The background music pairs sentimental piano with an ethereal synth and drum part, giving fans a taste of the song's atmospheric track.

Meanwhile, "Starry Night" is set for release on December 11 at 6 PM.

Check out the music video teaser above!