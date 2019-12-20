Actor Ji Chang Wook's fans speak on his behalf after live stream smoking issue

Actor Ji Chang Wook's fans spoke on his behalf after his live-streaming cigarette smoking issue.



In a recent Instagram story post, Ji Chang Wook streamed himself smoking a cigarette, which became an issue. Some netizens felt his smoking on a live stream was problematic, while others felt there was nothing wrong with an adult smoking.



Though the actor's label stated they had no comments, his official fan gallery on DCInside spoke up on his behalf. His fans stated, "Ji Chang Wook's fans believe that he's someone who has enormous influence on society, and he should be even more careful about each of his actions. Fans apologize on his behalf as he's shown a bad image to young people, who he should be planting dreams for as a celebrity. We won't refrain from giving Ji Chang Wook advice not to do this in the future."



