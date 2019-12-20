5

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 46 minutes ago

Actor Ji Chang Wook's fans speak on his behalf after live stream smoking issue

Actor Ji Chang Wook's fans spoke on his behalf after his live-streaming cigarette smoking issue.

In a recent Instagram story post, Ji Chang Wook streamed himself smoking a cigarette, which became an issue. Some netizens felt his smoking on a live stream was problematic, while others felt there was nothing wrong with an adult smoking.

Though the actor's label stated they had no comments, his official fan gallery on DCInside spoke up on his behalf. His fans stated, "Ji Chang Wook's fans believe that he's someone who has enormous influence on society, and he should be even more careful about each of his actions. Fans apologize on his behalf as he's shown a bad image to young people, who he should be planting dreams for as a celebrity. We won't refrain from giving Ji Chang Wook advice not to do this in the future." 

What are your thoughts on the incident?

ygwinner-873 pts 34 minutes ago 1
34 minutes ago

While he's an adult and can do what he want. Maybe doing it on vlive is a bit much. Idc if people smoke but when they do it in front of my face and blow smoke its annoying. Doing it on camera is the same.

red_beryl4,316 pts 40 minutes ago 0
40 minutes ago

But he's not an idol tho, and parents should control their children themselves lol

