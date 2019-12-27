63

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

#JusticeForAPink trends worldwide as fans criticize KBS of their mistreatment of A Pink, Chorong seen crying

AKP STAFF

The hashtag #JusticeForApink is trending worldwide as fans display their outrage at KBS for their mistreatment of the group during the 'KBS Gayo Daechukje'.

The hashtag is currently ranking number 3 worldwide due to the fact that the girls' performance was cut off before they could finish. The group was unable to perform their outro. 

Fans have been since speaking out for the group, stating: 

Naeun additionally uploaded the outro to her Instagram so that fans could enjoy their performance:

View this post on Instagram

이번 연말은 여러모로 참 속상한 일들이 많은 연말이네요. 열심히 준비한 무대 끝까지 다 못보여드려서 속상하고 죄송한 마음에 올립니다. 준비하느라 고생한 멤버들, 프리마인드 그리고 오늘 아침 일찍부터, 아니 어제 사녹부터 고생한 우리 스텝들수고 많았어요. 우리 무대 기다려주고 응원해준 판다들 고마워요. 모두가 함께 수고했다는 마음으로 기분좋게 한 해를 마무리하기 위해 모인 자리인 만큼 모든 가수들이 열심히 준비한 무대 앞으로는 안전하게, 공평하게, 만족스럽게 할수있는 환경이 되었으면 좋겠습니다. 항상 에이핑크를 응원해주시는 많은 분들 감사드립니다.

A post shared by the naeun (@marcellasne_) on

She also left an additionally long caption explaining why she uploaded the video, stating: 

credit: @B2PMGG_

Member Chorong was also seen on V Live with puffy eyes, leading to fans speculating that she was crying. 

What do you think of this situation? 

lunarian699 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

The whole show was an uneven mess. Some artists got mini-concerts, complete with props, while this happens to a senior, like ... KBS, what are you doing?

15

lareinadekpop18 pts 1 hour ago 4
1 hour ago

these shows are so unfair to some artists but overly attentive to certain groups...

