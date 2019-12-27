JusticeForAPink trends worldwide as fans criticize KBS of their mistreatment of A Pink, Chorong seen crying

The hashtag #JusticeForApink is trending worldwide as fans display their outrage at KBS for their mistreatment of the group during the 'KBS Gayo Daechukje'.

The hashtag is currently ranking number 3 worldwide due to the fact that the girls' performance was cut off before they could finish. The group was unable to perform their outro.

✋ not TXT related but apink's performance was cut even though they werent done yet

they are the most senior group performing there and they absolutely do not deserve this mistreatment by kbs

Fans have been since speaking out for the group, stating:

we've never seen apink in this state before wtf look how confused and upset they were whats more heartbreaking is eunji still bowed to thank the audience despite being treated like this

"i hope that everyone will wrap the year up on a good note, that all the artists' stages will be delivered safely, fairly and satisfactorily."



"i hope that everyone will wrap the year up on a good note, that all the artists' stages will be delivered safely, fairly and satisfactorily."

Naeun additionally uploaded the outro to her Instagram so that fans could enjoy their performance:

She also left an additionally long caption explaining why she uploaded the video, stating:

Member Chorong was also seen on V Live with puffy eyes, leading to fans speculating that she was crying.

