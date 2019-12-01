'1N2D' director talks about season 4 and background checks on cast members

KBS' '1 Night & 2 Days' director Lee Jae Woo discussed season 4 and background checks about the new cast members.



With former '1N2D' cast member Jung Joon Young's recent controversy, it seems the variety show's producers put extra effort into doing background checks on the cast. Bang Geul Yi has also been hired as a main producing director, becoming the first female PD to lead a KBS variety show. Lee Jae Woo commented, "We hope this will create more opportunities for female PDs to be promoted in future."



He also said on continuing member Kim Jong Min, "Kim Jong Min is a person who's come to be the face of '1N2D'. Who thought he would appear from season 1 to season 4? He will show charms as an awkward leader in season 4." On recruiting a new cast, director Lee Jae Woo explained, "We conducted a thorough background check on the cast members. We combed through the internet looking for the smallest indication of something wrong."



With '1N2D' returning, 'Superman is Back' will air at 9:15PM KST, and '1N2D' will air at 6:30PM KST.



Season 4 of '1N2D' with the new cast lineup Kim Jong Min, actor Yeon Jung Hoon, comedian Moon Se Yoon, actor Kim Sun Ho, rapper DinDin, and VIXX's Ravi premieres on December 8. Are you excited?

