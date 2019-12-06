3

Former KARA member Jiyoung greets fans after news of comeback to domestic promotions

Former KARA member Jiyoung greeted fans after the news of her return to domestic promotions.

On December 6, Jiyoung shared the photo below along with the message, "Hello, this is Kang Jiyoung. Just like many people waited for me and cheered me on, I'll greet you often and show better sides of myself in the future. Thank you."

As previously reported, Jiyoung recently signed with KeyEast after promoting in Japan, and she's in talks to star in the upcoming romantic-comedy drama 'Midnight Meal Man and Woman'.

Stay tuned for updates.

