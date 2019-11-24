The East Light's former member Lee Eun Sung to enlist in the military today

Former member Lee Eun Sung (19) from The East Light will enlist in the military today.

A few days ago, the young artist originally from the now-disbanded group recently wrote on Instagram containing the announcement. In a hand-written letter, he expressed:

"This is a decision that I have made and I've finished processing it internally, but the sadness that I feel owes to the fact that I won't be able to see you all for a while. It could appear that my enlisting all of a sudden is a bit strange, but I've been thinking a lot about my future for a long time. I made this decision because, this way, I would be able to spend more time with you afterwards."

Back in 2018, Lee Eun Sung denied seeing signs of abuse during his witness testimony regarding the allegations against The East Light's former CEO. This year in July, the former CEO was sentenced for habitual child abuse and made another appeal in court.