Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 52 minutes ago

Hara's family to set up a separate wake that fans can visit

Hara's fans will be able to bid her goodbye.

Her family has decided that because she has been loved by so many fans during her life, they would be setting up a separate wake where fans can bid her farewell. The wake will be open from 3PM KST on the 25th to midnight on the 27th at The Catholic University of Korea Seoul St. Mary's Hospital for fans and media. Her family and friends will have a separate wake at the Gangnam Severance Hospital starting from 8AM KST today, and fans and media have been asked to not visit the wake at the Severance Hospital.

If you or someone you know is at risk of self-harm or suicide, seek help as soon as possible by contacting agencies specializing in crisis intervention and suicide prevention in the United States and abroad.

trogdorthe8th6,651 pts 31 minutes ago 0
31 minutes ago

They have no obligation to do this whatsoever. But this is so incredibly kind and generous of her family to offer a way for her fans to grieve while they themselves are dealing with such a terrible loss. I seriously wish them well while they process through all their sorrows.

9AF889 pts 7 minutes ago 0
7 minutes ago

I'm not forcing my religion on anyone but, as a Christian, I believe that she is alive and well and better than she could have ever hoped to be. ^^

