Hara's family to set up a separate wake that fans can visit

Hara's fans will be able to bid her goodbye.

Her family has decided that because she has been loved by so many fans during her life, they would be setting up a separate wake where fans can bid her farewell. The wake will be open from 3PM KST on the 25th to midnight on the 27th at The Catholic University of Korea Seoul St. Mary's Hospital for fans and media. Her family and friends will have a separate wake at the Gangnam Severance Hospital starting from 8AM KST today, and fans and media have been asked to not visit the wake at the Severance Hospital.

If you or someone you know is at risk of self-harm or suicide, seek help as soon as possible by contacting agencies specializing in crisis intervention and suicide prevention in the United States and abroad.