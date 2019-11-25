31

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

TWICE and Stray Kids spotted at the airport wearing all black and somber expressions to mourn the passing of Hara

JYP groups TWICE and Stray Kids have been spotted showing their condolences for Hara following her passing on November 25th.

Both groups were spotted at Incheon Airport as they prepared to leave for Vietnam to perform at the Asia Artist Awards

Netizens have been expressing their concern for the group, stating: 

"It must be difficult for them to hear the news and deal with malicious comments."

"Their hearts must be so complicated."

"I hope they rely on each other and stick through it till the end."

I recently heard from Jimin/Jamie on her radio show, that JYP does monthly mental health checks for their artists. I think all agencies need to be doing this, and making sure their artist get the help that they need so they can function in such a challenging environment. Idols are human beings first and foremost, and should be treated as such. Those of us who aren't famous struggle with work, school, and life in general so imagine having the whole world picking you apart when they don't even know you. Fame is a crazy thing, because once people get it a lot them wish they never had it. Money and fame seem great until it's costing you your sanity.

I really hope that the idols that were friends with Sulli/Hara will be ok.. it’s a lot to take in especially for some idols.. they really need to have Counseling for the idols... or smth to protect their mental health.. I hope everyone Will be ok

