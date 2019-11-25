TWICE and Stray Kids spotted at the airport wearing all black and somber expressions to mourn the passing of Hara

NEWSEN YOUTUBE

JYP groups TWICE and Stray Kids have been spotted showing their condolences for Hara following her passing on November 25th.

Both groups were spotted at Incheon Airport as they prepared to leave for Vietnam to perform at the Asia Artist Awards.

Netizens have been expressing their concern for the group, stating:

"It must be difficult for them to hear the news and deal with malicious comments."

"Their hearts must be so complicated."

"I hope they rely on each other and stick through it till the end."