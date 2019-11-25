Kim Shin Young cries on air while hosting her radio show, grieving Hara's death

Entertainer Kim Shin Young shed tears on air while hosting her radio program.

The entertainer was hosting her 'Kim Shin Young's Noon Song of Hope' radio show where she opened up with news of Hara's passing. She stated: "Today is a cold day, both for the body and the heart. I have done radio for 7 years, but yesterday and today are days where I feel like I can't say hello. I'm sad that the radio has to be live. I have to do well as a DJ." Kim Shin Young was heard holding back tears as she made the statement.

Both Kim Shin Young and Hara filmed the popular variety show 'Invincible Youth' together in 2009 and were reported to be close friends.

