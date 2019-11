TEEN TOP's Changjo is gearing up to release his first solo single!

On November 11 KST, his agency TOP Media unveiled a teaser photo for his solo debut song "Never Anything." In the image, Changjo rocks a leopard-printed coat, looking off to the side as he strikes a confident pose.

Meanwhile, "Never Anything" is set for release on November 16 KST.

Check out the teaser photo below!