News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 34 minutes ago

Taeyeon wins #1 + Performances from November 8th 'Music Bank'!

AKP STAFF

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists.

On today's episode, GOT7 made a comeback with "You Calling My Name", VICTON came back with "nostalgic night", BVNDIT made their comeback with "Dumb", 1TEAM returned with "Make This", Dongkiz made a comeback with "Fever", and Like a Movie came back with "I Want You".

As for the winners, MONSTA X and Taeyeon were the nominees, but it was Taeyeon who took the win with "Spark". Congrats to Taeyeon!

Other artists who performed include MONSTA X, Ha Yea Song, TXT, N.Flying, OnlyOneOf, VAV, BDC, Ariaz, 1THE9, ONF, AIVAN, and Haeun.

Check out the performances below!

WINNER:

===

COMEBACK: GOT7


==

COMEBACK: VICTON


==

COMEBACK: BVNDIT


==

COMEBACK: 1TEAM


==

COMEBACK: Dongkiz


==

COMEBACK: Like a Movie


===

MONSTA X


==

Ha Yea Song


==

TXT


==

N.Flying


==

OnlyOneOf


==

VAV


==

BDC


==

Ariaz


==

1THE9


==

ONF


==

AIVAN


==

Haeun


===

  1. Taeyeon
  2. MUSIC BANK
0

yeojin900-73718 pts 7 minutes ago 0
7 minutes ago

Congrats Taeyeon

0

kk.tsk367 pts 31 minutes ago 0
31 minutes ago

Oh, I thought she finally did music show performance. Got excited for a second here T_T

