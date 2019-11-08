Taeyeon wins #1 + Performances from November 8th 'Music Bank'!

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists.



On today's episode, GOT7 made a comeback with "You Calling My Name", VICTON came back with "nostalgic night", BVNDIT made their comeback with "Dumb", 1TEAM returned with "Make This", Dongkiz made a comeback with "Fever", and Like a Movie came back with "I Want You".



As for the winners, MONSTA X and Taeyeon were the nominees, but it was Taeyeon who took the win with "Spark". Congrats to Taeyeon!



Other artists who performed include MONSTA X, Ha Yea Song, TXT, N.Flying, OnlyOneOf, VAV, BDC, Ariaz, 1THE9, ONF, AIVAN, and Haeun.



Check out the performances below!



WINNER:



COMEBACK: GOT7







COMEBACK: VICTON







COMEBACK: BVNDIT







COMEBACK: 1TEAM







COMEBACK: Dongkiz







COMEBACK: Like a Movie







MONSTA X







Ha Yea Song







TXT







N.Flying







OnlyOneOf







VAV







BDC







Ariaz







1THE9







ONF







AIVAN







Haeun







