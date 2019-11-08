7

4

Music Video
BTS drop acoustic remix of 'Make it Right' feat. Lauv

BTS have dropped the acoustic remix of their song "Make it Right" featuring Lauv.

"Make it Right" was originally released as a track on BTS's 'Map of the Soul: Persona' album, and it was recently remixed in a collaboration with American singer-songwriter Lauv. The above video gives an acoustic take on the remix with Lauv.

Listen to BTS's remix above, and let us know what you think in the comments below. 

  1. BTS
  2. MAKE IT RIGHT
  3. LAUV
kxk487 pts 53 minutes ago 1
53 minutes ago

damn make it right is about to become new old town road with its 194737 remixes

mzpayntbrush58 pts 50 minutes ago 0
50 minutes ago

This is better than the normal version because there's no kazoo sounds lol. The guitar sounds great. The only thing wrong with it is BTS's vocals. Especially rapmon's rapping. Yikes

