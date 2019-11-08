BTS drop acoustic remix of 'Make it Right' feat. Lauv

BTS have dropped the acoustic remix of their song "Make it Right" featuring Lauv.
"Make it Right" was originally released as a track on BTS's 'Map of the Soul: Persona' album, and it was recently remixed in a collaboration with American singer-songwriter Lauv. The above video gives an acoustic take on the remix with Lauv.
Listen to BTS's remix above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.
